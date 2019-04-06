Find your new favourite novel for $1 at First United Church

The Buck-a-Book sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First United Church in Salmon Arm April 6, with all proceeds supporting the GreenSpace initiative. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Looking for some new reading material on the cheap? For everything from fantastical fiction to coffee table photo books, the Buck-a-Book fundraiser at the First United Church in Salmon Arm is a good place to start.

READ MORE: Adults encouraged to explore artistic creativity and self-expression

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6, the First United Church in Salmon Arm will be selling books for the low price of just $1 a piece, as a fundraiser for their GreenSpace initiative, which seeks to help with community improvement projects and events that bring the community together.

READ MORE: The Small Glories in concert at the Nexus at First

Along with other projects such as adult art classes and social gatherings, the Buck a Book sale contributes funds to help individuals and organizations in Salmon Arm while also providing some interesting reading material to eager bookworms in the Shuswap.