Find your new favourite novel for $1 at First United Church

Looking for some new reading material on the cheap? For everything from fantastical fiction to coffee table photo books, the Buck-a-Book fundraiser at the First United Church in Salmon Arm is a good place to start.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6, the First United Church in Salmon Arm will be selling books for the low price of just $1 a piece, as a fundraiser for their GreenSpace initiative, which seeks to help with community improvement projects and events that bring the community together.
Along with other projects such as adult art classes and social gatherings, the Buck a Book sale contributes funds to help individuals and organizations in Salmon Arm while also providing some interesting reading material to eager bookworms in the Shuswap.