Fundraiser will help create new mammography unit Shuswap Lake General Hospital

A fundraising campaign is underway for a new CT scanner and mammography unit at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the Shuswap Hospital Foundation announced its commitment to fund 75 per cent of the $4.4 million estimated cost to replace the hospital’s current CT scanner and help furnish a new mammography screening and diagnostic program. Funds raised by the hospital foundation will also go towards renovation costs at the hospital needed to accommodate the program.

The foundation said the hospital’s current CT scanner, purchased in 2009 following a previous fundraising campaign, is in need of replacement.

“A new CT scanner, used as a diagnostic tool, will have the latest in technology and will provide shorter tests in some instances,” the foundation explained in a related media release.

The funding of a mammography unit will provide the new mammography and breast health program with the ability to conduct diagnostic tests at Shuswap Lake General Hospital (SLGH), allowing patients to avoid travel to Vernon or Kamloops.

The foundation already has $2.2 million committed to the project, received from the estates of local families as well as an anonymous donor.

“We are so thrilled to be moving forward to help raise funds for these important projects,” said Shuswap Hospital Foundation president Angela Spencer. “We have such great support from the community and we have no doubt people will step up for our hospital once again. We are looking forward to supporting these enhancements to patient care at SLGH.”

The hospital foundation is working in partnership with Shuswap Lake General Hospital and Interior Health on these projects. The CT Scanner project is expected to be complete by 2022 and the mammography program by 2023.

For more information, visit shuswaphospitalfoundation.org.

