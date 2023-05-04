A grand opening celebration at the South Canoe Rob Nash Memorial Shelter is coming up on May 27, 2023. (File photo)

Grand opening celebration in Shuswap set for South Canoe Rob Nash Memorial Shelter

May 27 event to include guided hikes, rides plus acknowledgements of Rob Nash’s contributions

A grand opening celebration at the South Canoe Rob Nash Memorial Shelter is coming up at the end of May.

In response to a letter from the Shuswap Trail Alliance requesting approval to host the grand opening on May 27, council replied with a unanimous yes.

The letter from executive director Jen Bellhouse explained that through partnerships, funding sources and many volunteer hours, the shelter is expected to be complete by May 13.

“The shelter will provide an important space for people to gather before and after recreating at South Canoe, as well as an additional area for South Canoe Outdoor Students to learn,” reads the letter.

Shuswap Trail Alliance said its intent is to lead guided hikes and rides from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 27, followed by a barbeque from 3 to 6 p.m., including “a time for speakers to acknowledge the contributors to the shelter and Rob Nash’s contributions to recreation in the Shuswap.”

At council’s April 24 meeting, Mayor Alan Harrison said he would be attending.

“This is a very special event so I hope councillors are able to make it and also members of the public.”

