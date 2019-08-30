Heritage trail provides path to Sicamous’ past

A mock up of what the completed heritage trail signs will look like. (Sicamous Chamber of Commerce Photo)

A new way to experience the history of Sicamous will be unveiled in September.

The local chamber of commerce is hard at work putting together a heritage trail which will shed some light on the past of important sites around the district.

The trail will be made up of signs with pictures of the way some locations around town looked decades ago and information on the local history.

Chamber manager Sheila Devost said once it is installed, the trail will start at the museum where the chamber will also be located by late September. A total of six signs will be placed throughout town allowing walkers to trace a route along the community’s waterfront. The signs will have brochure racks on the back and QR codes which will allow people to get the full story on their phones.

The first sign on the walking route will be at the boat dock at Finlayson Street, another sign will be at the Red Barn explaining the community centre’s past. A sign dedicated to the SS Andover steamboat will be located in the Main Street Landing park. From there, heritage trail walkers can continue down Riverside Avenue to the old church, and then to the corner of Kappel Street for a sign talking about Frank Kappel, an important character in Sicamous’ history. The trail will conclude at Eagle River Secondary where walkers will be able to see a picture of the old Eagle Valley School.

Sicamous will be a hive of activity on Sept. 28, the day the trail’s opening is planned. The district will be hosting a culture days event, to coincide with national culture days celebrations as well as the annual Lewiston Ultra race and Fungi Festival being held the same weekend.

Devost said she hopes the opening of the heritage trail will provide those attending the other events a chance to explore Sicamous.

Sicamous’ culture days event will feature free hands-on demonstrations of different art techniques, with help from the Eagle Valley Arts Council, at the Sicamous and District Museum. She said the events will run approximately from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We did this last year and it was really popular so we want to expand upon it.”

