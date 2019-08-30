A mock up of what the completed heritage trail signs will look like. (Sicamous Chamber of Commerce Photo)

Heritage trail provides path to Sicamous’ past

Trail’s unveiling to coincide with culture days, Fungi Fest and Lewiston Ultra

A new way to experience the history of Sicamous will be unveiled in September.

The local chamber of commerce is hard at work putting together a heritage trail which will shed some light on the past of important sites around the district.

The trail will be made up of signs with pictures of the way some locations around town looked decades ago and information on the local history.

Chamber manager Sheila Devost said once it is installed, the trail will start at the museum where the chamber will also be located by late September. A total of six signs will be placed throughout town allowing walkers to trace a route along the community’s waterfront. The signs will have brochure racks on the back and QR codes which will allow people to get the full story on their phones.

Read More: Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Read More: Elderly couple injured in plane crash at Salmon Arm airport

The first sign on the walking route will be at the boat dock at Finlayson Street, another sign will be at the Red Barn explaining the community centre’s past. A sign dedicated to the SS Andover steamboat will be located in the Main Street Landing park. From there, heritage trail walkers can continue down Riverside Avenue to the old church, and then to the corner of Kappel Street for a sign talking about Frank Kappel, an important character in Sicamous’ history. The trail will conclude at Eagle River Secondary where walkers will be able to see a picture of the old Eagle Valley School.

Sicamous will be a hive of activity on Sept. 28, the day the trail’s opening is planned. The district will be hosting a culture days event, to coincide with national culture days celebrations as well as the annual Lewiston Ultra race and Fungi Festival being held the same weekend.

Devost said she hopes the opening of the heritage trail will provide those attending the other events a chance to explore Sicamous.

Read More: Crown seeks psychiatric assessment for accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Read More: Sample tastes of the Shuswap at annual Harvest Festival

Sicamous’ culture days event will feature free hands-on demonstrations of different art techniques, with help from the Eagle Valley Arts Council, at the Sicamous and District Museum. She said the events will run approximately from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We did this last year and it was really popular so we want to expand upon it.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saddle up for B.C.’s Interior Provincial Exhibition

Just Posted

Swimmers wanted for inaugural Copper Island race

Open-water event goes from Shuswap Lake Provincial Park to island and back

Resident spreads word about ‘no ornaments’ bylaw at Salmon Arm cemetery

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

Heritage trail provides path to Sicamous’ past

Trail’s unveiling to coincide with culture days, Fungi Fest and Lewiston Ultra

UPDATE: Home badly damaged in Chase mobile home park fire

Social media report residents are safe in Whispering Pines blaze, but no official confirmation yet

Power cut to second Shuswap residence without smart meter

MLA Greg Kyllo offers sympathy but supports installation

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Variance approved for two-lot subdivision in Summerland

Application for Cartwright Avenue property consistent with Official Community Plan for the area

Okanagan teen saved by blood transfusion shares story, encourages donors

Isabella Perini, 16, survived a medical emergency last year thanks to blood transfusion

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

Sicamous Eagles in search of billet families

Housing a hockey player described as rewarding experience

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Back to school in North Okanagan drives bus fee upset

New school bus fee gets failing grade from parents

Most Read