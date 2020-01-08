A small sled run was created in this Shuswap resident’s yard. (Sarah Chamings)

In photos and video: Shuswap residents find ways to enjoy recent snowfall

Creative uses range from snow forts to sled runs

While the Shuswap has seen damage dealt by recent deposits of snow, some residents have found ways to enjoy the lingering precipitation. Some of those residents shared photos of their creative uses for the snow with the Observer; here are a few of those images.

Read more: Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Read more: Shuswap residents go out of their way to help folks in seniors complex

Sled runs proved to be great fun for children and adults alike. (Tammy-Lynn Post)

A boy proudly shows off his ice fortress. (Morgan Dorman)

A picnic table served as the perfect structure for a snow fort to be built around. (Brittany Lee)

“My dog has made a tunnel under our bamboo to get around the backyard,” said Ellen Bone about her pet’s tunnelling endeavours. (Ellen Strachan Bone)

A child happily hides in their igloo. (Sarah Chamings)

An igloo glows in the yard of a Shuswap resident. (Blake Floto)

