Is this the Royal Bank under construction? The decade is the 1970s. Next door, to the north, is the Tri Vista building (Wearabouts), and to the south is Beer’s (Shuswap Clothing Co.).

G.M. Winter Construction Ltd. had the contract. Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org know the date of construction.

Image from the Denis Marshall collection courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

