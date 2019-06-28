Our history in pictures: Down at the Avon

The Avon Hotel is now a parking lot on Hudson Avenue. Originally named the Alexandra Hotel, the hotel was built in 1907 for E. Toombs. According to museum volunteer Ian Tait, the mid-1960s Anglia, Mercury and Chevy II vehicles date this archival photograph. Betty’s Beauty Bar could be found in the phone books then too! Photograph from the Denis Marshall Collection at the Salmon Arm Museum, R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

The Avon Hotel is now a parking lot on Hudson Avenue. Originally named the Alexandra Hotel, the hotel was built in 1907 for E. Toombs. According to museum volunteer Ian Tait, the mid-1960s Anglia, Mercury and Chevy II vehicles date this archival photograph. Betty’s Beauty Bar could be found in the phone books then too!

Photograph from the Denis Marshall Collection at the Salmon Arm Museum, R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Our history in pictures: Downtown Salmon Arm, 1949

Read more: Our history in pictures

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter