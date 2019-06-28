The Avon Hotel is now a parking lot on Hudson Avenue. Originally named the Alexandra Hotel, the hotel was built in 1907 for E. Toombs. According to museum volunteer Ian Tait, the mid-1960s Anglia, Mercury and Chevy II vehicles date this archival photograph. Betty’s Beauty Bar could be found in the phone books then too! Photograph from the Denis Marshall Collection at the Salmon Arm Museum, R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Our history in pictures: Down at the Avon

The Avon Hotel is now a parking lot on Hudson Avenue. Originally named the Alexandra Hotel, the hotel was built in 1907 for E. Toombs. According to museum volunteer Ian Tait, the mid-1960s Anglia, Mercury and Chevy II vehicles date this archival photograph. Betty’s Beauty Bar could be found in the phone books then too!

Photograph from the Denis Marshall Collection at the Salmon Arm Museum, R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Our history in pictures: Downtown Salmon Arm, 1949

Read more: Our history in pictures

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Travel helps Shuswap woman heal from death of husband
Next story
Summerland Grade 8 students receive top award

Just Posted

Downtown Trans-Canada Highway improvements not expected until September

Ross Street traffic lights to be moved to Fourth Street NE intersection

WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Flipped travel trailer slows traffic on Highway 1 east of Chase

A motor-vehicle accident has traffic moving slowly on Highway 1 east of… Continue reading

Travel helps Shuswap woman heal from death of husband

While everyone is different, a year in Uganda helps local family recover from tragedy

In photos: Salmon Arm Secondary grads come to McGuire Lake park for photo op

Salmon Arm Secondary graduates gathered at McGuire Lake on Thursday for photos… Continue reading

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

Spiritleaf’s first Okanagan store opening Canada Day

Wildsight blames province for damaged forests over the past 20 years

They say poor forest management practices are responsible

Okanagan physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

Stephen Witvoet is now accused of assaulting 14 people between 2009 and 2016

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Summerland woman celebrates 104th birthday

Ellie Pattison has lived in Summerland since 1995

Summerland Grade 8 students receive top award

S.A. MacDonald Award is presented for excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and service

Most Read