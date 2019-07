The Salmon Arm Farmers’ Exchange is on fire! Firefighters try to save the feed department-end of the building on May 15, 1975. Were you there? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with your particulars. Image from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

The Salmon Arm Farmers’ Exchange is on fire! Firefighters try to save the feed department-end of the building on May 15, 1975. Were you there? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with your particulars. Image from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

