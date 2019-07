Summer time at Pierre’s Point, Gloria Smith (nee Holliday) smiles for the camera while Annie Holliday holds baby Pat Smith. Image from the Denis Marshall collection, courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

