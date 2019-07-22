Our history in pictures: The Ireland residence

According Salmon Arm Museum records, this image was taken in front of the Ireland home on 3rd Avenue (now 3rd Street). Mr. W.H. Ireland leans on the car. School teacher Eva Ireland is driving with her mother in the back. Is this Eva’s new car? Where are they going? Is that the Reader/Duxbury house in the background? If it is, the image was taken downtown Salmon Arm sometime after Mr. Ireland completed the family home in 1922. Email the museum if you know more: archives@salmonarmmuseum.org.

Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

