Outdoor ice rink reopening in North Shuswap

Work is underway to ready a popular Shuswap outdoor ice rink for the next game of shinny.
Farrells Field, otherwise known as the Celista Rink, is a popular 17,000 square-foot rink located in the North Shuswap. It is maintained by Brian and Karen Ruddock of Trueform Contracting, with assistance from volunteers, and is funded by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), which also oversees maintenance of the grounds during the summer months.
According to the CSRD, construction of the outdoor rink is underway with plans to have it flooded, frozen and ready to open by Sunday, Dec. 15.
The outdoor rink is free to use, and has a heated skate shack, flood light and sound system. It also has nets so skaters can bring along their pucks and hockey sticks.
Farrells Field will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
