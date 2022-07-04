Lori-Ann Williams is a co-recipient of the 2022 Fred Heslop Award, which is presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to BC Hockey, their association and community. (Photo contributed)

Outstanding Salmon Arm Minor Hockey volunteer honoured by BC Hockey

Provincial organization recognizes contributions to BC Hockey, the local association and community

An outstanding volunteer with Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association received special recognition at the recent annual BC Hockey Congress in Penticton.

SAMHA administrator Roy Sakaki said Lori-Ann Williams was a co-recipient on June 10 of the Fred Heslop Award. The award is presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to BC Hockey, their association and community.

The person who nominated Williams for the award wrote: “Lori-Ann devotes all of her time to our association. Lori-Ann sits on the board as female manager and as a division manager for all of U15. She is the team manager of the U15 female team, all while getting her four kids to their practices and games, living 45 minutes from the rink…

“The strength of female hockey in our association is truly a result of Lori-Ann’s efforts, organization and support. I have never met someone who is so selfless with their time to make sure all kids have a wonderful experience.”

More details of Williams’ dedication can be found at the BC Hockey website.

The late Fred Heslop was a longtime volunteer and president of BC Hockey. Locally, he is known to some as the coach of the Trail Juvenile team that lost the B.C. Provincial Juvenile Championships to the Salmon Arm Lignums in the old Memorial Arena back in 1970-71. Salmon Arm’s team featured players such as Greg Browne, Stewart Gulliford, Terry Dearing and Bill Laws.

Read more: Salmon Arm hockey player honoured by peers

Read more: Salmon Arm Minor Hockey players, volunteers, coaches honoured

