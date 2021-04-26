Ride Don’t Hide event for mental health in Salmon Arm takes a new turn

With the need for resources greater than ever during pandemic, a new virtual version starts May 3

This photo of the Ride Don’t Hide event was taken in 2017, pre-pandemic, when group rides were still permitted. This year’s event will be a virtual ride, with participants welcome to ride a stationary bike outside the CMHA offices on Hudson. (File photo)

While it’s not a good year for group walks, runs or bike rides, the Canadian Mental Health Association has come up with a Virtual Ride Don’t Hide event in order to raise funds and awareness regarding mental health.

“It has become clear that mental health is at the forefront for Canadians and many of us are struggling with mental health and wellness. A healthy population and a healthy workforce will only be possible with adequate support. Now, more than ever, we need to bolster programs and services to protect our wellness and build resilience,” wrote Denise Butler, CMHA’s local Ride Don’t Hide Coordinator, to Salmon Arm council.

Butler explained that CMHA would like to set up a stationary bike, complete with sun canopy, in a parking space outside its Salmon Arm location at 433 Hudson Ave. NE. The space will be painted with the Ride Don’t Hide logo and enclosed on three sides by city barricades.

The association plans to set up the bike relay event for Mental Health Week, May 3 to 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

In addition, the bike would be set up throughout June for the Virtual Ride Don’t Hide, same hours on weekdays.

People registered for the virtual event would be eligible to sign up and ride the stationary bike for 15, 30 or 45 minutes intervals during the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. time periods.

To register for the Virtual Ride Don’t Hide, go to www.ridedonthide.com.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren told council the plan has been well thought out, with someone supervising the riders and making sure the bicycle is sanitized between participants.

The request to hold the event was passed unanimously by council. Mayor Alan Harrison said he thinks it’s a very innovative idea.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

