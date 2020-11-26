Salmon Arm care home seeks gifts to ease Christmas isolation for seniors

Trees going up with gift tags listing item suggestions for residents of Pioneer Lodge

A Salmon Arm care home is seeking help brightening up Christmas for seniors who may be left isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pioneer Lodge has created a way for people to give a gift to one of its senior residents and help them have aMerry Christmas.

The Snowflakes For Seniors program will give people access to residents’ wish lists to ensure as many of them as possible have something to open on Christmas Day.

By the start of December, Christmas trees will be placed at Centenoka Park Mall and the Duffer’s Den Restaurant at Shuswap Lake Estates. The trees will be hung with gift tags marked with items requested by Pioneer Lodge residents. Community members can pick up tags between Dec. 1 and 16, and then go purchase the requested gift and drop if off at the tree for the care home’s staff to pick up with the tag attached. Gifts will be wrapped and given to residents on Christmas morning.

“Requested items vary from a new bath towel and body wash, to puzzles, socks and underwear, to coffee and treats,” said Pioneer Lodge comfort care aide Lisa Bray.

“These are not extravagances, but rather items of warmth and convenience for the vulnerable and low income residents who live here at Pioneer Lodge.”

Those with further questions can contact Lisa Bray or Megan Kovacs at the lodge.



Seniors