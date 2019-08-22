Salmon Arm seniors enjoy the outdoors thanks to Rotary

Rotary Club of Salmon Arm members, Bastion Place staff, guests and Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison celebrate the completion of the Rotary Club’s Bastion Place project. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm seniors at Bastion Place can enjoy being outdoors thanks to the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm.

For the past three months, the club’s members have been endeavouring to improve the grounds around the seniors care facility. In addition to providing volunteer labour for landscaping, the club spent $15,000 to furnish the various outdoor living areas around the building.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, club members, Bastion Place staff and residents, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and other volunteers, guests and supporters gathered at Bastion Place to celebrate the completion of the Rotary project that included the addition of new patio furniture, contained planters, two barbecues, a storage shed and a gazebo.

“I cannot tell you the amount of times I have had tears in my eyes because my office is right there – and now there is a beautiful conversation set and there is laughter and games and people enjoying themselves, enjoying our beautiful home,” said Bastion Place manager Shannon Maslyk.

Rotary Club president Christina Lutterman read aloud the words written on two plaques going up in the outdoor areas at Bastion Place

“The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm has proudly served our community since 1946. We are pleased to enhance the outdoor leisure areas of Bastion Place. May all residents and visitors enjoy these spaces for years to come.”

Read more: Rotarians dig in to beautify Bastion Place

Read more: Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre owner wants to keep building alive

Read more: Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

The project was triggered when former Bastion Place resident Maureen Fulcher brought the bereft Bastion Place grounds to the attention of the Rotary Club. The club investigated and quickly decided to take on the project, committing the funds towards improvements.

“During our time spent here visiting my beautiful mother Maureen, we had the best of times and the worst of times. The best were how we spent every moment with my mother, showing how much she meant to us as a family and how grateful we all are for the love given by her. The bad speaks for itself,” said Maureen’s daughter Theresa Heer. “Having the Rotary support this project and provide an inviting and pleasant outdoor atmosphere will hopefully give future family members, all members of Bastion Place, a happy and pleasant environment and encourage them to stay longer and spend more time with their loved ones.”

More than 100 volunteer hours were put into the Rotary Bastion Place project, with support from Matt McCallister of Syme Structural Engineering Ltd. and Canadian Tire.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter