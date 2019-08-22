Rotary Club of Salmon Arm members, Bastion Place staff, guests and Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison celebrate the completion of the Rotary Club’s Bastion Place project. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm seniors enjoy the outdoors thanks to Rotary

Salmon Arm club fixes up and furnishes outdoor living spaces at Bastion Place

Salmon Arm seniors at Bastion Place can enjoy being outdoors thanks to the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm.

For the past three months, the club’s members have been endeavouring to improve the grounds around the seniors care facility. In addition to providing volunteer labour for landscaping, the club spent $15,000 to furnish the various outdoor living areas around the building.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, club members, Bastion Place staff and residents, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and other volunteers, guests and supporters gathered at Bastion Place to celebrate the completion of the Rotary project that included the addition of new patio furniture, contained planters, two barbecues, a storage shed and a gazebo.

“I cannot tell you the amount of times I have had tears in my eyes because my office is right there – and now there is a beautiful conversation set and there is laughter and games and people enjoying themselves, enjoying our beautiful home,” said Bastion Place manager Shannon Maslyk.

Rotary Club president Christina Lutterman read aloud the words written on two plaques going up in the outdoor areas at Bastion Place

“The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm has proudly served our community since 1946. We are pleased to enhance the outdoor leisure areas of Bastion Place. May all residents and visitors enjoy these spaces for years to come.”

Read more: Rotarians dig in to beautify Bastion Place

Read more: Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre owner wants to keep building alive

Read more: Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

The project was triggered when former Bastion Place resident Maureen Fulcher brought the bereft Bastion Place grounds to the attention of the Rotary Club. The club investigated and quickly decided to take on the project, committing the funds towards improvements.

“During our time spent here visiting my beautiful mother Maureen, we had the best of times and the worst of times. The best were how we spent every moment with my mother, showing how much she meant to us as a family and how grateful we all are for the love given by her. The bad speaks for itself,” said Maureen’s daughter Theresa Heer. “Having the Rotary support this project and provide an inviting and pleasant outdoor atmosphere will hopefully give future family members, all members of Bastion Place, a happy and pleasant environment and encourage them to stay longer and spend more time with their loved ones.”

More than 100 volunteer hours were put into the Rotary Bastion Place project, with support from Matt McCallister of Syme Structural Engineering Ltd. and Canadian Tire.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Summerland relaunches net metering program

Just Posted

Collision at Highway 1/Balmoral Road intersection

Emergency personnel responding

Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre owner wants to keep building alive

Support from community in form of tenants wanted for heritage building

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike and Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf see television show picked up by streaming service

Canada geese in the Shuswap: Beautiful milfoil eaters or poopy pests?

Numbers of geese increasing in the Shuswap to the joy of some people and dismay of others

Salmon Arm’s Sebastien Archambault joins Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles

Grass fire breaks out on highway south of Vernon

Highway 97 traffic slowed as firefighters snuff grass fire

Summerland relaunches net metering program

Event open house will be held Aug. 27 from 3 to 6 p.m in Arena Banquet Room

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town hit by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Salmon Arm teen competes in national lacrosse tourney

Toronto tournament to be held over three days

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Thanksgiving food drive to benefit Salmon Arm food banks

Volunteers wanted for Blind Bay and Silver Creek drives

Preliminary inquiry set for accused Penticton killer

John Brittain, 68, will be back in Penticton court from Jan. 27 to 31

Most Read