How many businesses have been located at 461 Beatty Ave. NW in Salmon Arm? The current site of the Churches of Salmon Arm Thrift Shop was a locksmith and sheet metal shop. What are your memories of the building? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Photograph by Don Grabowecki. Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Village

How many businesses have been located at 461 Beatty Ave. NW in Salmon Arm? The current site of

the Churches of Salmon Arm Thrift Shop was a locksmith and sheet metal shop. What are your memories of the building? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Photograph by Don Grabowecki. Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Village

Read more: Our history in pictures: Hockey in Salmon Arm

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter