From the Jan. 12, 1983 Observer: “Glen Scharf and Lisa tackle cleaning the snow off part of McGuire Lake Wednesday after the snowfall… so Michael could have a skating birthday party!” Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer Collection/Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

