Shuswap history in pictures: Ice boat

Victor Bedford and his ice boat, photographed in about 1932 according to author Denis Marshall. Marshall writes, “A fascination with the principle of aircraft propulsion inspired this teenage-tinkerer to build his own over-the surface craft. Drawing on Bill Newnes’ metal-working expertise and Sam Miller’s mechanical skills, the young Bedford combined a hull, ski undercarriage and a 22-horsepower Evinrude Speedittwin outboard motor into a machine that could approach 40 miles an hour.” Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

