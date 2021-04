Do you know who this is?

Look up! Do you know the fellow at the railway crossing? The year is 1977. Email the archives@salmonarmmusuem.org with your answer. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Look up! Do you know the fellow at the railway crossing? The year is 1977. Email the archives@salmonarmmusuem.org with your answer. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Library by the cenotaph

Read more: Our history in pictures: May Day parade cavalcade

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

history