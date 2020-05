Divers jump into former public pool at Salmon Arm park

Scuba lessons underway at the former pool in Fletcher Park, 1977.

Do you know the divers in training? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with the names and the date of this newspaper’s publication. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Shuswap History in Pictures: Lake boat journey

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Fall fair parade of ’76

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm