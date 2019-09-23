VIDEO: Soapbox derby rolls through downtown Salmon Arm

Vann Foy speeds down Hudson Avenue. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
Taiyo Brien excitedly awaits his turn to go down Hudson Avenue at the third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Taiyo Brien is steady behind the wheel Hudson Avenue at the third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Alex Voyer narrowly avoids a hay bale at the third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
A racer lifts off the ramp at the third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby in downtown Salmon Arm last Saturday.
Kim Robison lets out a cheer crossing the finish line.
Georgia Davies barrels down Hudson Avenue at the third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
A racer prepares to head down Hudson Avenue at the third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Holly Davies speeds down Hudson Avenue at the third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Josh Armstrong gets some air coming off a ramp at the third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
A racer barrels down Hudson Avenue.
A racer prepares to head down Hudson Avenue at the third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The third annual Friendship Day Soapbox Derby was a well-attended success that brought people together to enjoy watching the wheeled creations barrel down Hudson Avenue.

The derby was born out of an event called Friendship Day that was held Marine Peace Park in its first year.

The event was founded by then 5-year-old Brody Paton.

This year, Paton dressed up as Luigi while his friend Carter Schmidt donned a Mario outfit as the two careened down the street on a Mario Kart inspired car.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Most Read