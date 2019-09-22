The Observer asked: As campaign promises continue to roll out, is there a project or service you would like candidates to make a financial commitment to?

What sort of project or service you would like candidates to make a financial commitment to?

As the federal election quickly approaches, the Observer took to the streets to ask residents of Salmon Arm what sort of services or projects they would like to see candidates make a financial committment to. Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Word on the street: Has the wet July weather put a damper on your summer any?

Read more: Word on the street: What is your best back to school advice for students?

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

“I’d like to see them fund non-profit organizations because they don’t make enough in their fundraising I know that.” - Geof Arnouse

“There’s not a lot that I have to complain about but it’d be nice to see that people actually get some help with what they need.” - Alatsjia Gurr

“I think what we should do is look after our homeless people a lot better than we’ve been doing.” - Ted Mandryk

“I think we live in a pretty rich country and I don’t know why we have a problem with homelessness.” - Carolynne Lawrence

“My favourite one would be balance the budget, you shouldn’t be spending it if you haven’t got it.” - Leif Pedersen

Previous story
In photos: Magician entertains in downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

What sort of project or service you would like candidates to make a financial commitment to?

As the federal election quickly approaches, the Observer took to the streets… Continue reading

In photos: Magician entertains in downtown Salmon Arm

Children of Salmon Arm were treated to the wonders of magician Leif… Continue reading

Salmon Arm councillors examine dangerous bike routes

A tour of problem areas was conducted in downtown Salmon Arm

Survey: Salmon Arm houses cheaper to buy than many towns in B.C.

Only places with lower average price per square foot in study were northern communities

Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College to raise Secwepemcúl̓ecw flag

College to recognize campus sits on traditional and unceded territory

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Civil engineer was also responsible of community’s irrigation system

Caught on Camera: Boat catches fire at Okanagan marina

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Shuswap elementary enrolment numbers two times higher than projections

Estimates show increases mainly between four schools

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Police arrest B.C. phone scammer linked to illegal call centres in India

Person arrested in Burnaby here on a work visa, says police

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Most Read