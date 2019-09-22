What sort of project or service you would like candidates to make a financial commitment to?

The Observer asked: As campaign promises continue to roll out, is there a project or service you would like candidates to make a financial commitment to?

As the federal election quickly approaches, the Observer took to the streets to ask residents of Salmon Arm what sort of services or projects they would like to see candidates make a financial committment to. Here are some of those responses.

“I’d like to see them fund non-profit organizations because they don’t make enough in their fundraising I know that.” - Geof Arnouse

“There’s not a lot that I have to complain about but it’d be nice to see that people actually get some help with what they need.” - Alatsjia Gurr

“I think what we should do is look after our homeless people a lot better than we’ve been doing.” - Ted Mandryk

“I think we live in a pretty rich country and I don’t know why we have a problem with homelessness.” - Carolynne Lawrence