The Observer asked: How would you spend a snow day?

Word on the street: How do you spend a snow day?

When snow cancels school and your boss tells you to stay home, how do you spend your snow day? The Observer took to the streets to ask residents how they would spend that time, here are some of those responses.

“Stay home, I’ve got that privilege. I’d do housework and talk on the phone and play on the computer.” – Charlene Bobrowich

“I think staying at home and cooking because I’m a foodie. I think I would invite some friends over for dinner too.” – Hazel Manser

“Just sitting at home, hanging out and watching TV and Netflix.” – Brad Breitkreutz

“Shovelling snow and spinning and weaving, hoping to weave a poncho.” – Rod Johnson

“I would probably work on some artwork, read, watch Netflix and shovel.” – Amy Modahl

