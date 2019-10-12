Word on the street: Is this federal election important to you?

The Observer asked students at Okanagan College: Will you be voting in this year’s federal election and is this election important to you?

With the 2019 federal election just over a week away, the Observer went to speak with students at Okanagan College to hear if they will be voting and if this election is important to them. Here are some of those responses.

“I am voting – I feel every election is important. It would be nice to hear more about their platforms and less what they think of their opposition. It’s more like a U.S. election; there’s a lot more mudslinging, and less about platforms.” – Natasha Evanishin

“Yeah, I’m voting. Every election is important. I feel every young person should vote – we’re a large demographic. A lot of us younger kids feel we don’t have a say, we don’t know enough, but it’s important we vote.” – Cassidy DeJong

“Definitely voting is important for people in our day and age right now. We’re trying to make our lives more affordable and right now it’s just not sustainable.” – Cole Slaney

“I think it’s pretty important because you’re choosing for the next couple years on who is going to run the country.” – Caleb Mitchell