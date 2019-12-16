Word on the street: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

As Santa’s flight inches closer, we asked Shuswap residents to think back to the most memorable gift they have received during the winter holidays. Here are some of those responses.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
“My dad made me a bookshelf once. Thats the only one I remember him actually making, but I’m sure he made stuff when I was little.” – Rosie Faint
“When I was 12 I got a six-speed bike; that’s about the only that’s been really memorable.” – Ron Ross
“I guess a wagon when I was five or six. I have a twin brother so I had to give him rides.” – Don Hemeyer
“I was about 7-years-old and my mom brought home a box of craft supplies, kept me busy all year.” – Beth Braun
“My husband when we were dating made me a picture frame of pictures of us throughout the years, so that’s probably my favourite.” – Angela Inskip