The Observer asked: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

Word on the street: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

The Observer asked: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

As Santa’s flight inches closer, we asked Shuswap residents to think back to the most memorable gift they have received during the winter holidays. Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Word on the street: What preparations might you have in place to cope with a long power outage?

Read more: Word on the street: How soon do you think it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas?

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

“My dad made me a bookshelf once. Thats the only one I remember him actually making, but I’m sure he made stuff when I was little.” – Rosie Faint

“When I was 12 I got a six-speed bike; that’s about the only that’s been really memorable.” – Ron Ross

“I guess a wagon when I was five or six. I have a twin brother so I had to give him rides.” – Don Hemeyer

“I was about 7-years-old and my mom brought home a box of craft supplies, kept me busy all year.” – Beth Braun

“My husband when we were dating made me a picture frame of pictures of us throughout the years, so that’s probably my favourite.” – Angela Inskip

Previous story
In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

West Bay Connector Trail application to Rural Dividend Program could come through in 2020

Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The stop on the train’s Canada-wide journey came with a $5,500 donation to local food bank.

Update: Collision cleared on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

IN PHOTOS: CP Holiday Train rolls into Salmon Arm to a crowd of hundreds

The train featured a free concert

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Hear the Music presents Vernon and Kelowna shows

Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

Word on the street: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

The Observer asked: What was the most memorable gift you have received over the winter holidays?

Column: Kid’s growing up fast on Old Town Road

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

In photos: Shuswap Dance Center dancers celebrate the season

Center hosts Once Upon A December recitals for junior, senior dancers

Most Read