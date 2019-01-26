Dylan Hamilton readies to boot a ball through a hoop during a past Under the Lights Family Snowshoe Night Unplug and Play event at Little Mountain Sports Fields. This year’s Under the Lights event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28. (File photo)

Editorial: Tune out of tech, tune into real-world fun

Unplug and Play week runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 2 througout the Shuswap

Saturday, Jan. 26, marks the beginning of Unplug and Play week, where families are encouraged to turn off their screens and tune in to numerous real world activities.

This annual campaign, organized by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS), coincides with Family Literacy Week. As in past years, there are Unplug and Play activities occurring daily until Feb. 2 throughout the Shuswap. They include the Under the Lights Family Snowshoe Night at Little Mountain Sports Fields (5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 28), a magic show with the always entertaining Leif David in Enderby at the M.V. Beattie Gym (6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29), a dance and drum party with Kristian Power at the South Shuswap library (3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30); a makerspace with Uncle Chris the Clown at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous (5:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31), bowling, free for kids under 18, at Lakeside Bowling in Salmon Arm (3 to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1), and Salmon Arm SYSA Family Footy soccer at the SASCU Indoor Sports Complex (1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2).

Related: Jam the GM for Shuswap kids

Related: Unplug and play in the South Shuswap

All of these free events are geared towards bringing families together to try out different experiences and have fun in the process. And all of them are doable without a Smartphone, tablet or any other electronic doodad.

There is, of course, an underlying seriousness to this effort, spurred by numerous studies and reports involving kids and screen time. The first long-term study on how screen time affects children’s brains, conducted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, shows more than two hours a day can be detrimental. The study, involving 11,000 children, showed a minimum of two hours of exposure to any type of screen resulted in lower scores on language and thinking tests. Brain scans of children exposed to seven hours or more of screen time daily showed premature thinning of the cortex. And then there are all the health issues that come with sedentary lifestyle.

All the more reason to power down, grab the kids and get out and play.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

UPDATED: Vernon arsonist sentenced to nearly three years

William Munton sentenced for seven fires in Vernon betwen June and Oct. 2014

Armed man robs downtown Salmon Arm business

Acorn Music manager shares brief, unsettling exchange with suspect

Sicamous residents open to ending ban on cannabis sales

Survey shows majority want retail outlets kept way from schools, seniors centres

School District #83 considers adding international student program

Profits would go towards construction of downtown Salmon Arm elementary school

Residents raise concerns about sidewalk snow removal

Resident would rather take chance walking on road than slippery, snow-covered sidewalk

RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

B.C. byelection tests NDP’s slim minority as provincial focus on Nanaimo

Byelections in B.C. don’t often favour sitting governments, voters tend to stay home

Crisp & Delicious chicken nugget recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased

No winning ticket in latest $17.4 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket that matched six-out-of-seven numbers won $300,000

Canadian man found guilty of sexually assaulting wife under threat of deportation

He was found not guilty on five other charges — one of assault and two each of sexual assault and extortion

Pizzagate: Tiger Woods denied a slice on the fairway

Woods denied pizza during Torrey pro-am

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose

New mascot introduced to increase awareness of anonymous crime tips

B.C.’s health officer releases annual report on health targets

B.C. doing well reducing diabetes and Hep C, but needs to improve on mental health, infant mortality

Most Read