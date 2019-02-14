Andrew Allen hits the stage at Carlin Hall for Small Hall Music Crawl

It might not be the biggest venue, but organizers are hoping to pack the Carlin Hall for two weekends of made-in-B.C. music.

Recording artist and singer-songwriter Andrew Allen, along with guest Olivia Penalva, take to the stage at the Carlin Community Arts & Cultural Centre on Saturday, Feb. 16 in the first of two concerts being presented by the Small Hall Music Crawl.

Hailing fron Vernon, Allen has built a succesful musical career for himself after gaining traction with early singles, collaborating with Carly Rae Jepsen and being featured in a televised wrap-up broadcast during the 2010 Whistler Paralympic Games.

The following weekend, Feb. 23, Suz ‘n Jonny’s Blues Band with guest Ari Lantela at will take to the stage at the Sunnybrae Community Hall for the second Small Hall Music Crawl.

Tickets are available online at www.shuswapculture.ca, at the Tappen Co-op station or Acorn Music in Salmon Arm, $20 each or $30 if bought in a pack for both concerts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., cozy on in for an intimate concert with a glass of wine or beer in hand, safe rides are available.