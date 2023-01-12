Familiar faces featured in upcoming Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition

Kaitlyn Yott and Aaron M. Wells star in Caravan Farm Theatre’s 2019 production of The Coyotes. The play featured masks designed by artist Melody Anderson. Masks from that play and seven others, all created by Anderson, will be part of the exhibition A Cast of Characters, running at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery from Jan. 28 to April 1. (Cody Clyburn photo)

Faces familiar to theatregoers will be featured in an upcoming exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

A Cast of Characters is an exhibition of more than 100 theatre masks, representing eight theatre productions, created by Vancouver-based artist Melody Anderson. It opens at the gallery on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Melody Anderson has been creating masks for theatre productions for four decades, and has recently published a book on the process, Making Masks. The masks in this exhibition represent productions that have been staged in the Thompson Okanagan region, ranging from The Caucasian Chalk Circle of 1980, through 1982 Law of the Land and 1992 The Number 14, to the most recent 2019 production of The Coyotes at Caravan Farm Theatre.”

Three special events will be featured throughout the exhibition. A coffee break and curatorial talk will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. with guest speaker Astrid Varnes.

A Theatre-Lover Mixer Night will take place at the gallery on Thursday, March 16 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and share stories about theatre productions reflected in the exhibition.

On the last day of the exhibition, Anderson will lead an Artist Talk and Fast-Mask Demo at the gallery beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Everyone is welcome to attend all three events.

A Cast of Characters runs to April 1, 2023. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is by donation. This exhibition is sponsored by Lois Higgins.

