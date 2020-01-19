House show in Sicamous a country cure for the winter blues

Dirt Road Opera will be playing a small intimate Sicamous venue at the start of February. (Dirt Road Opera Photo)

An intimate house concert in Sicamous will offer residents a chance to shake off the winter blues with some country tunes.

Dirt Road Opera, a trio of Canadian country veterans, will be the evenings’ entertainment at the Forge and Songbird Guesthouse on Feb. 1. Dirt Road Opera is a touring act made up of Barry Mathers, Rachel Matkin and Jim Ryan. Their collective experience includes Juno nominations, videos on Country Music Television, education at the Toronto Conservatory of Music and more, so the concert is sure to wow the audience in the small venue.

Event organizer Joanne Stacey said it is expected to be a sold-out show so those who want to attend should call or text her at 250-814-7324 to reserve a space. Seating at the guesthouse is limited so Stacey suggests bringing along a folding chair.

This is the third concert Stacey has put on at the guesthouse and she said she’d like to see live shows become a more regular occurrence, possibly every month or two if enough artists are passing through the area.

Admission for the February 1 show is a suggested minimum donation of $25 per person for the band. The performance at the guesthouse located on Cambie-Solsqua road will kick off at 7:30 p.m.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

