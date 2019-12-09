Road closures planned for Holiday Train’s Shuswap visit

Roads in Canoe and Salmon Arm will be closed to cars during local celebrations

As Salmon Arm and Canoe gear up for one of the biggest celebrations of the holiday season, residents should note a few planned road closures.

The cause of the closures is the arrival of the CP Holiday Train which will be rolling through the Shuswap on Dec. 14.

To accommodate the street party in Canoe, which has featured a road hockey tournament in previous years, Canoe Beach Drive from the 4700 block to 52 Street NE will be closed. Both 50 and 51 Street NE from 72 Ave NE to Canoe Beach drive will be closed, as will 75 Ave NE north of the Railway Crossing.

Read More: Mirella Project helps Salmon Arm residents go green at Christmas

Read More: Snapshot: Sicamous Fire Department collects for annual toy drive

The closures in Canoe will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Canoe event will feature a fireworks display made possible by donations from an array of local businesses.

In Salmon Arm, Lakeshore Drive NW will be closed between Hudson Ave NW and Shuswap Street NW from 7 to 8:45 p.m.

Local diversions will be available where possible and the road closures may have to be extended if the train arrives late.

Read More: Chase and Sicamous hopeful for piece of $50 million communication grant

Read More: Salmon Arm Silverbacks winless on Vancouver Island road trip

The Holiday Train is scheduled to stop in Sicamous at 5:10 p.m., with a concert between 5:15 and 5:45. Next stop, Canoe at 6:30 p.m., with performance between 6:45 and 7:15. Salmon Arm’s stop is at 7:45, concert from 8 to 8:30. There will also be a late-night stop in Notch Hill, scheduled for 9:10 with the concert from 9:30 to 10. On Dec. 15, the train stops in Chase at 2:35 p.m. with the concert from 2:45 to 3:15.

The performers who will be putting on a show for crowds at the various stops in support of local food banks this year are Terri Clark and Dallas Smith.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter