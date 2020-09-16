Heather Graham and Sophie Nélisse play mother and daughter Cami and Aster in The Rest of Us, scheduled to play the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Sept. 19. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society hosts The Rest of Us at the Salmar Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Our first Film Society movie was so popular that we had to turn people away because of the 50-person COVID-19 limit.

We apologize for any inconvenience, but because of the rules, we cannot guarantee a seat for everyone who tries to attend. We can only encourage you to get there early.

This week we bring you an excellent Canadian film, The Rest of Us, a story about two mothers and two daughters having to come to terms with the death of a man who connects them in a complicated way.

Cami, a divorcee and successful children’s book author lives in a large house outside Toronto with her daughter Aster. Her ex-husband, Craig, left them a decade ago for his younger mistress, Rachel, and started a new family. When Craig dies suddenly, Cami finds herself in an awkward position: attending the funeral of a man she once loved, in a home they once shared, hosted by the woman who took her place.

Read more: Kelowna serves as backdrop for TV movie

Read more: Salmon Arm swimmers catch their breath after summer training

When Cami learns that Craig has left his new family with a mountain of debt, she makes the magnanimous gesture of inviting them to stay at her home. Rachel and her daughter Tallulah move in, creating a predictably uncomfortable situation – the half-sisters are basically strangers and the women former enemies. Together under one roof, Cami and Rachel and their daughters are forced to deal with their feelings about Craig and each other, and process their resentment, grief and anger. As the strange arrangement proceeds, compassion and an unexpected bond develop between the two families.

Well-directed and well-acted, The Rest of Us packs a lot of emotional complexity into a small package, tackling themes of betrayal, guilt, shame and especially grief, with both comedy and drama. It’s a quiet tribute to women who pick up the pieces after a tragedy.

The Rest of Us plays at 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Salmar Classic. Please bring a mask.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Movies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New season of Highway Thru Hell kicks off with snowstorm on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Rapattack firefighters from Salmon Arm take on World’s Toughest Race

Training of past and present Shuswap-based crew helps them complete gruelling Fiji challenge

Morning Start: A Brewery in Canada Makes Beer Using Water from 20,000-Year-Old Icebergs

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Options for Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant site narrow to four

City requests input from public on which site preferred for plant expansion

United Way Southern Interior child safety program expands

Families in need to receive car seats and baby care packages

VIDEO: Air traffic over Shuswap Lake surges as model aircraft take to the sky

Shuswap Lake Aero Modelers host annual Fall Classic event

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Sale of downtown land approved for new Vernon cultural centre

City council approved the sale of Vernon Block land to RDNO for $2.47 million

Column: Revisiting The Gilly, a B.C. fly-fishing classic

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Shuswap Film Society hosts The Rest of Us at the Salmar Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Okanagan Historical Society requests action from Summerland

Three heritage projects have been presented to municipality

Serious collision in Kelowna sends motorcyclist to hospital

The motorcyclist was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital to be treated for injuries

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Most Read