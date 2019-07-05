Letter: Centennial Park purchase raises concerns

As a tax-paying resident of Blind Bay, I was not only surprised, but somewhat shocked by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s proposal to purchase Centennial Park for $2.75 million dollars.
While I agree it would be nice to own this land, what other developer (if any) would ever pay three-quarter of a million dollars over the appraised (not assessed) value of this land?
Other than for a park, what good is land located on a flood plain, which would be very costly to develop for any other purpose, according to today’s building codes?
No elected body should ever assume they are entitled to commit voters to such a substantive debt commitment without first holding a vote to determine if voters even want to proceed with such a costly proposal!
A petition of 10 per cent of Area C voters should not be required to prevent this expenditure. That is a coward’s way out. And where can one obtain a 25-year fixed interest rate loan, guaranteeing tax payments to be only $48 per year? It is always easy to spend other people’s money. Let’s think this thing through.
Ken Smith
