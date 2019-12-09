Letter: Federal Conservative leader may face coup in new year

Most Canadians formed a negative ‘first impression’ of Andrew Scheer some time ago.

First impressions are long-lasting and difficult to ignore. If Scheer tries to be somebody he’s not, then he’ll appear even more insincere and untrustworthy than he already does.

Before next April’s Conservative leadership review, someone should remind Scheer of the warning William Shakespeare had the soothsayer shout out to Julius Caesar, namely, “Beware the Ides of March.”

If Scheer refuses to voluntarily resign, he will be confronted by a determined group of progressive-minded (hopefully) Conservatives. They won’t be wearing white togas and they won’t be carrying knifes, but their objective better be a bloodless, political pseudo-assassination. And no one should be surprised if Peter MacKay sees himself as the modern-day, duty-bound personification of Marcus Brutus.

If Scheer is metaphorically stabbed in the back, we might hear him cry out in naïve astonishment, “Et tu, Peter?” If Scheer somehow manages to survive the leadership review, we will definitely hear Prime Minister Trudeau and his gang of Liberal cronies cheering in joyous relief.

Lloyd Atkins

