Letter: Opportunity for debate lost to personal attack

Examples of B.C. premier’s integrity would have been better

(Re: Criticism of premier fails four-way test, page 10, Salmon Arm Obserer, April 1, 2020)

A robust attack of an issue by opposing sides can lead to lively debate and a broader range of intelligent discourse on any given subject.

It would have been an interesting read had Mr. Quilty provided specific examples of how Premier John Horgan has demonstrated “the highest level of integrity, transparency and co-operation” to counter Ms. Kolenosky’s cited examples of where the premier has fallen short.

Read more: Letter: Criticism of B.C. Premier John Horgan fails four-way test

Read more: Letter: Premier Horgan’s performance disappointing

This was a lost opportunity for furthering healthy discussion on the premier’s performance to date. Instead, it was a personal attack on Ms. Kolenosky.

The English language gives us a wonderful array of words to choose from to express our opinions, and living in Canada gives us the privilege of expressing those opinions freely. Nevertheless, the use of provocative language to attack an individual who expresses an opposing opinion is unacceptable and does nothing to promote constructive and productive debate or discussion. When the divide is so great that it’s impossible to agree on an issue, or even agree to disagree, let’s at least disagree respectfully.

Carlene Duczek

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

John Horgan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Flights from infected countries should be banned
Next story
Letter: Messaging to stay home, don’t travel lost on some

Just Posted

Immune compromised, at risk Shuswap residents keeping their distance

Family of young heart transplant recipient, asthma sufferer share how they’re coping

Salmon Arm beats Vernon in BCHL video final

Silverbacks to meet Cowichan Valley Capitals in league’s simulated video Fred Page Cup final

COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

The BC Centre of Disease Control has identified numerous flights with COVID-19 cases

COVID-19: Interior Crisis Line calls increase

Calls directly related to pandemic up 25 per cent over final two weeks of March

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

HAWTHORNE: Motivation through the BRAVO formula

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Not alone: Volunteers play tic-tac-toe on seniors’ windows

‘Hopefully this will go beyond COVID-19’

Dyer: DIY energy audit with solar bonus material

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Letter: Messaging to stay home, don’t travel lost on some

Writer questions how golf courses are essential at this time

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Letter: Opportunity for debate lost to personal attack

Examples of B.C. premier’s integrity would have been better

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

Most Read