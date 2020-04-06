Letter: Opportunity for debate lost to personal attack

Examples of B.C. premier’s integrity would have been better

(Re: Criticism of premier fails four-way test, page 10, Salmon Arm Obserer, April 1, 2020)

A robust attack of an issue by opposing sides can lead to lively debate and a broader range of intelligent discourse on any given subject.

It would have been an interesting read had Mr. Quilty provided specific examples of how Premier John Horgan has demonstrated “the highest level of integrity, transparency and co-operation” to counter Ms. Kolenosky’s cited examples of where the premier has fallen short.

This was a lost opportunity for furthering healthy discussion on the premier’s performance to date. Instead, it was a personal attack on Ms. Kolenosky.

The English language gives us a wonderful array of words to choose from to express our opinions, and living in Canada gives us the privilege of expressing those opinions freely. Nevertheless, the use of provocative language to attack an individual who expresses an opposing opinion is unacceptable and does nothing to promote constructive and productive debate or discussion. When the divide is so great that it’s impossible to agree on an issue, or even agree to disagree, let’s at least disagree respectfully.

Carlene Duczek

