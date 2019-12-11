Letter: Process wrong for South Shuswap pot shop approval

Writer challenges fairness, accuracy of regional district’s online survey

Re: Copper Island Cannabis Co. application for Blind Bay.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has the process wrong. Too short a notice about a public meeting. Not well advertised. Not well attended by 17 persons.

So, now, CSRD is touting an online survey to help them determine public support or opposition to the application. So far, it has about four dozen responses.

Not much faith can be put into online surveys. Anyone can start one using change.org. Responses are limited to one computer. So if a two person household has one computer, response is limited to one person’s input. For crafty people either for or against, online surveys can be manipulated with little to no authenticity control.

Read more: Applicant behind proposed South Shuswap pot shop addresses concerns

Read more: South Shuswap residents’ input wanted on proposed cannabis store

CSRD do not respect the demographic of Blind Bay and surrounding areas. It is a retirement community. Many of its residents are not online on social media like our children. Give elders a chance to have their say.

Cannabis, like alcohol, can lead to dependency and addiction. Both can lead to impairment. Combine this with very high road traffic densities at the end of Balmoral Road from May through September. About 80 per cent of this traffic comes from the east. Access off the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) into Balmoral will increase. For seasonal residents, with little orientation and road signage, there may well be problems for travel homes, trailers, house boats, etc., to manage safe passage onto the TCH eastbound. The recent highway project at Balmoral/TCH requires traffic to use either one-way underpasses off frontage roads, or to use Golf Course Drive to Cedar Drive underpass.

A cannabis retail operation on the same property as the Grocer will only exacerbate traffic problems.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Drivers using Blind Bay road asked to slow down

Just Posted

Salmon Arm business pays it forward with Christmas tree

Food, clothing and hygiene products hang from downtown decoration

Salmon Arm vigil for murdered women includes a call for action

30 years after massacre of 14 female engineering students, violence against women continues

Canoe Forest Products takes extra break over Christmas to cut costs

Prediction for future of plywood plant looks positive, says general manager

User fees in Sunnybrae, Sorrento and six more water systems going up

Increases attributed to added regulatory requirements for water treatment

Registration underway for Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Annual cross-country ski race has raised more than $400,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Letter: Process wrong for South Shuswap pot shop approval

Writer challenges fairness, accuracy of regional district’s online survey

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Morning start: Did you know there is a Scottish tartan designed for Mars exploration?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

An update will be provided at 8:30 a.m.

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

Most Read