Letter: Process wrong for South Shuswap pot shop approval

Re: Copper Island Cannabis Co. application for Blind Bay.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has the process wrong. Too short a notice about a public meeting. Not well advertised. Not well attended by 17 persons.

So, now, CSRD is touting an online survey to help them determine public support or opposition to the application. So far, it has about four dozen responses.

Not much faith can be put into online surveys. Anyone can start one using change.org. Responses are limited to one computer. So if a two person household has one computer, response is limited to one person’s input. For crafty people either for or against, online surveys can be manipulated with little to no authenticity control.

CSRD do not respect the demographic of Blind Bay and surrounding areas. It is a retirement community. Many of its residents are not online on social media like our children. Give elders a chance to have their say.

Cannabis, like alcohol, can lead to dependency and addiction. Both can lead to impairment. Combine this with very high road traffic densities at the end of Balmoral Road from May through September. About 80 per cent of this traffic comes from the east. Access off the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) into Balmoral will increase. For seasonal residents, with little orientation and road signage, there may well be problems for travel homes, trailers, house boats, etc., to manage safe passage onto the TCH eastbound. The recent highway project at Balmoral/TCH requires traffic to use either one-way underpasses off frontage roads, or to use Golf Course Drive to Cedar Drive underpass.

A cannabis retail operation on the same property as the Grocer will only exacerbate traffic problems.

