Salmon Arm cyclist takes gold on Sunshine Coast

Emily Williams speeds through Coaster 50 held in Sechelt on May 4

Emily Williams placed first out of 27 racers in the XCO women’s division. (Pixabay)

A Salmon Arm cyclist triumphed in a race on the Sunshine Coast.

Emily Williams, 19, placed first out of 27 racers in the XCO division at the Coaster 50. With a time of 1:19:34.9, Williams beat Marin Lowe from Team Squamish by just under three minutes. Williams also placed third at the Cobble Hill XC – Island Cup on April 21.

Kevin Silverson works at Skookum Bike and Ski and has known Williams ever since she was an affiliate – about three years.

“She’s fast. She’s really fast on a bike – she’s doing cross-country races, endurance races and she’s doing quite well,” Silverson said.

The next race Williams will be in is the Salty Dog Enduro on Sunday, May 12.

