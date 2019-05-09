Salmon Arm cyclist takes gold on Sunshine Coast

A Salmon Arm cyclist triumphed in a race on the Sunshine Coast.
Emily Williams, 19, placed first out of 27 racers in the XCO division at the Coaster 50. With a time of 1:19:34.9, Williams beat Marin Lowe from Team Squamish by just under three minutes. Williams also placed third at the Cobble Hill XC – Island Cup on April 21.
Kevin Silverson works at Skookum Bike and Ski and has known Williams ever since she was an affiliate – about three years.
“She’s fast. She’s really fast on a bike – she’s doing cross-country races, endurance races and she’s doing quite well,” Silverson said.
The next race Williams will be in is the Salty Dog Enduro on Sunday, May 12.
