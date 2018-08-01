UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Bastion Mountain blaze

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service there is an uptick in wildfire activity across the province as a result of recent lightning.

Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started. Ten of those fires were between Revelstoke, in the Southeast Fire Centre and Cherryville, in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Those 10 fires are currently listed as ‘out of control’ until crews can assess them.

As of this morning there are 305 fires across B.C. that provincial fire crews are responding too.

We're starting to see an uptick in #BCwildfire activity across #BC as a result of recent lightning. Pictured below is where it has struck over the past 24 hours. Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started. As of this morning there are 305 fires across BC that we're responding to pic.twitter.com/G9MWnY2l5L — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 1, 2018

All of the blazes are suspected lightning caused, with the largest starting on Bastion Mountain.

BC Wildfire Service responded to the Bastion Mountain fire on Tuesday night with a Rapp attack crew and a helicopter.

The blaze was mapped at about .01 of a hectare and is not threatening any structures.

Smoke can be seen rising from different areas of the Shuswap.

Two of the fires sparked on Tuesday are considered more than .01 of a hectare; 15 km east of Sicamous a lightning suspected blaze is about .15 hectares in size and the Hunter Ranger fire is .80 hectares.

Other fires started on Tuesday in the region at an estimated .01 hectares in size are as follows:

Mara Lake

Larch Hills

Fire three miles east of the blaze near Sicamous

Three Valley Gap

Mount Begbie

Derry Drainage

