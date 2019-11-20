AIM Roads Inc. helps improve access to Malakwa Community Park

Project was a team effort with AIM and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Terrance Head, Sicamous Area Foreman for AIM Roads, CSRD Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin and Ryan Nitchie, CSRD Team Leader Community Services, survey the newly-paved access and parking area at the Malakwa Community Park, which is located at 4088 Community Hall Road, Malakwa. (CSRD Photo) Terrance Head, Sicamous Area Foreman for AIM Roads, CSRD Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin and Ryan Nitchie, CSRD Team Leader Community Services, survey the newly-paved access and parking area at the Malakwa Community Park, which is located at 4088 Community Hall Road, Malakwa. (CSRD Photo)

With help from the area’s new road maintenance contractor, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) made some improvements to the Malakwa Community Park.

Read More: Court hears man’s multiple property crimes in Shuswap fueled by addiction

Read More: Santa Claus escape room planned for Pritchard Hall

AIM Roads Inc. excavated and prepared the access road and parking area at the entrance to the park. The CSRD paid for asphalt capping of the parking lot. The result is smoother access for vehicles into the park located on Community Hall Road.

According to the CSRD, the process of getting them and the roads contractor collaborating on the park improvements was started by Ken Namislo of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Read More: Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting also charged with arson

Read More: Cod Gone Wild to serve the Shuswap another round of musical cheer

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter