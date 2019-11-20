Terrance Head, Sicamous Area Foreman for AIM Roads, CSRD Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin and Ryan Nitchie, CSRD Team Leader Community Services, survey the newly-paved access and parking area at the Malakwa Community Park, which is located at 4088 Community Hall Road, Malakwa. (CSRD Photo)
Terrance Head, Sicamous Area Foreman for AIM Roads, CSRD Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin and Ryan Nitchie, CSRD Team Leader Community Services, survey the newly-paved access and parking area at the Malakwa Community Park, which is located at 4088 Community Hall Road, Malakwa. (CSRD Photo)
AIM Roads Inc. helps improve access to Malakwa Community Park
Project was a team effort with AIM and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District
With help from the area’s new road maintenance contractor, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) made some improvements to the Malakwa Community Park.
AIM Roads Inc. excavated and prepared the access road and parking area at the entrance to the park. The CSRD paid for asphalt capping of the parking lot. The result is smoother access for vehicles into the park located on Community Hall Road.
According to the CSRD, the process of getting them and the roads contractor collaborating on the park improvements was started by Ken Namislo of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter