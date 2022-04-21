Boat launch at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park to close for dock replacement

Closure for one week in April and one in May for installation of new dock at marina’s north end

Marine Peace Park’s boat launch will be closed April 25 to 30 and May 11 to 17 while the City of Salmon Arm carries out phase 1 of the floating dock replacements. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Dock improvements will be afloat shortly at the marina at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park.

The City of Salmon Arm has announced the boat launch will be closed Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30, as well as Wednesday, May 11 to Tuesday, May 17.

The closures will allow for completion of Phase 1 of the floating dock replacements. The old wooden docks are being replaced with aluminum docks, which will include removal and replacement of the wood pilings with steel.

Similar work was done previously where the dragon boats launch on the other side of the wharf.

Tim Perepolkin, the city’s capital works supervisor, explained the dilapidated wooden dock will be replaced with the new floating dock which has an anti-slip grid on the top.

He said it will provide better moorage, be easier to maintain and has a see-through grid that allows light through – similar to the walkway on the foreshore.

The first week’s closure of the boat launch will allow for taking the old wharf apart and pulling it out of the water, while two weeks later in May, the new pieces will be set up on shore and floated out to their new home.

Perepolkin said the walkway at the marina will remain open. The hope is to have the work complete prior to the May long weekend.

