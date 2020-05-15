A boil water notice has been rescinded for the Sorrento Water System. (CSRD Photo)

Boil water notice rescinded for Sorrento Water System

Turbidity has returned to safe levels for drinking.

The boil water notice which has been in effect for the Sorrento area since mid April was rescinded on May 15.

The notice went into effect on April 21 in response to high turbidity in the Sorrento Water System. Water samples from the system confirmed that turbidity returned to acceptable levels. Interior Health lifted the boil water notice and announced the water from the system is now safe to drink.

Read More: CSRD reopens some park facilities ahead of May long weekend

Read More: Letters of gratitude: South Canoe Elementary students give thanks to essential workers

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) had earlier announced that the boil water notice was the only thing stopping them from opening the spray park at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
