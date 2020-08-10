Chase RCMP report man pepper-sprayed while inquiring about paddle boards

Victim suspected two people stopped in North Shuswap in the early morning hours were thieves

Chase RCMP are looking for the owner of a paddle board after responding to a report of a man being pepper-sprayed while intervening in a possible theft.

On July 16 at 2:34 a.m., Chase RCMP responded to a report of an alleged assault with a weapon in the Lee Creek area.

The victim reported he was driving on Squilax Anglemont Road when he came across a blue, older model Chevrolet S10 pickup stopped on the side.

“A male and female appeared to be attempting to secure approximately six stand-up paddle boards in the box of the truck. The victim stopped and made a comment to the couple, which suggested they had stolen the paddle boards. The male apparently took offence to this comment and bear sprayed the victim,” wrote Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a news release.

Police said the victim attempted to drive away, but couldn’t see very well and was forced to stop farther down the road. The suspect couple drove past and bear sprayed him a second time.

Before the couple bear sprayed him, the victim was able to take a photo of the couple and their vehicle. Police found the vehicle in Chase later that day.

One paddleboard remained in the vehicle, Kennedy said.

“This paddle board is thought to have been stolen and has not yet been claimed. If this could be your paddle board, please phone the Chase detachment with a description to claim it,” said Kennedy.

Call 250-679-3221.

