Chase RCMP would like to hear from the owner of a seized paddle board. (File photo)

Chase RCMP report man pepper-sprayed while inquiring about paddle boards

Victim suspected two people stopped in North Shuswap in the early morning hours were thieves

Chase RCMP are looking for the owner of a paddle board after responding to a report of a man being pepper-sprayed while intervening in a possible theft.

On July 16 at 2:34 a.m., Chase RCMP responded to a report of an alleged assault with a weapon in the Lee Creek area.

The victim reported he was driving on Squilax Anglemont Road when he came across a blue, older model Chevrolet S10 pickup stopped on the side.

“A male and female appeared to be attempting to secure approximately six stand-up paddle boards in the box of the truck. The victim stopped and made a comment to the couple, which suggested they had stolen the paddle boards. The male apparently took offence to this comment and bear sprayed the victim,” wrote Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a news release.

Read more: Chase RCMP report an apparent U-turn on Highway 1 leads to crash

Read more: Prohibited drivers give Chase RCMP a demonstration of poor driving

Police said the victim attempted to drive away, but couldn’t see very well and was forced to stop farther down the road. The suspect couple drove past and bear sprayed him a second time.

Before the couple bear sprayed him, the victim was able to take a photo of the couple and their vehicle. Police found the vehicle in Chase later that day.

One paddleboard remained in the vehicle, Kennedy said.

“This paddle board is thought to have been stolen and has not yet been claimed. If this could be your paddle board, please phone the Chase detachment with a description to claim it,” said Kennedy.

Call 250-679-3221.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna real estate agent fined $6,500 for ‘misleading’ website
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna teen located

Just Posted

Chase RCMP report man pepper-sprayed while inquiring about paddle boards

Victim suspected two people stopped in North Shuswap in the early morning hours were thieves

Solution wanted for poor cellular service in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

Economic development society says spotty service negatively impacting sales potential

Debris from flooding prompts concern around Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail

Resident says long-term plan needed for popular public pathway

Morning Start: High heels were first designed for men

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths

Many of those testing positive were identified by contact tracing for being linked to other confirmed infections

Five B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

West Coast nations say government ignoring court-run right to chinook and coho

No new COVID-19 cases in Kelowna over the weekend

Kelowna has nine of the Interior Health region’s 13 active cases

Rent-relief program becomes new front in fight between Liberals, opposition

Opposition trying to draw parallels between decision to have Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. run program and the WE controversy

Alberta physician killed after attack at Red Deer walk-in clinic

One man has been arrested, police confirm

West Kelowna woman upset with RCMP response to street brawl

A physical altercation between a group of teens and a group of adults erupted on a West Kelowna street Sunday evening

Kelowna real estate agent fined $6,500 for ‘misleading’ website

The website listed several services its owner was not licensed to provide

Ottawa sets minimum unemployment rate at 13.1% for EI calculation

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July

$45K in donations received after couple’s sudden death in Tulameen

Sarah MacDermid, 31, and Casey Bussiere, 37, died August long weekend

Most Read