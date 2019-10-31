Co-workers raise money for truck driver injured in North Shuswap accident

Co-workers of a man who was badly injured in a septic truck rollover are raising fund to assist him and his family as he recovers.

Rodney Dekker, an employee of Reliable Septic Services, was involved in an accident behind the wheel of a septic truck on Oct. 10. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Dekker’s co-workers, the large truck rolled twice before ejecting him through the windshield.

“While he was seriously injured, we expect with time, rehabilitation and love, he should make a mostly full recovery,” the page reads.

Asha Owens, one of Dekker’s co-workers, said he suffered broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and a ruptured spleen in the accident which could have led to far more serious injuries. Owens said Dekker was hospitalized for about a week following the accident, but is now recovering at home.

According to a police report, the septic truck rolled down an embankment after failing to negotiate a corner in the Anglemont area. Dekker had to be airlifted from the scene to hospital.

Dekker has worked for Reliable for two years and according to the GoFundMe page he is a favourite among their customers.

The majority of Dekker’s recovery costs and lost wages are expected to be covered by WorkSafe BC and ICBC; however, the aim of the GoFundMe page is to raise an additional $5,000 to offset financial hardship caused by the accident.

The GoFundMe page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rodney-dekker.

