Co-workers raise money for truck driver injured in North Shuswap accident

A GoFundMe page benefiting Rodney Dekker and his family is live

Co-workers of a man who was badly injured in a septic truck rollover are raising fund to assist him and his family as he recovers.

Rodney Dekker, an employee of Reliable Septic Services, was involved in an accident behind the wheel of a septic truck on Oct. 10. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Dekker’s co-workers, the large truck rolled twice before ejecting him through the windshield.

“While he was seriously injured, we expect with time, rehabilitation and love, he should make a mostly full recovery,” the page reads.

Read More: Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Read More: Update: Man dies following RCMP taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Asha Owens, one of Dekker’s co-workers, said he suffered broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and a ruptured spleen in the accident which could have led to far more serious injuries. Owens said Dekker was hospitalized for about a week following the accident, but is now recovering at home.

According to a police report, the septic truck rolled down an embankment after failing to negotiate a corner in the Anglemont area. Dekker had to be airlifted from the scene to hospital.

Dekker has worked for Reliable for two years and according to the GoFundMe page he is a favourite among their customers.

Read More: Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Read More: Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

The majority of Dekker’s recovery costs and lost wages are expected to be covered by WorkSafe BC and ICBC; however, the aim of the GoFundMe page is to raise an additional $5,000 to offset financial hardship caused by the accident.

The GoFundMe page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rodney-dekker.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Just Posted

Salmon Arm grad shares struggles with trauma and addiction

Writing helps author Matthew Heneghan through difficult rehabilitation

Co-workers raise money for truck driver injured in North Shuswap accident

A GoFundMe page benefiting Rodney Dekker and his family is live

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

Half a million dollars of work planned for the Salmon Arm wharf marina

Pier and docks to be replaced in 2020 as long as the money holds out

Update: Man dies following RCMP taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating.

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

Most Read