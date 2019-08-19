CSRD approves grant application for electric vehicle

South Shuswap Transportation Society receives a lift from regional district

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is onboard with the South Shuswap Transportation Society’s effort to purchase an electric car to provide rides by donation to those in need.

The transportation society requested the CSRD’s approval to submit a rural dividend fund grant application, totalling as much as $50,800, to go towards the purchase of a car if it is approved. CSRD operations manager Darcy Mooney said he thought helping the transportation society would require only limited staff resources, but in fact it has already taken up significant staff resources and more would be required if the funds are received.

The board voted to approve the grant application.

At the Aug. 15 meeting, the CSRD board also approved the use of $52,500 from the Electoral Area C Community Works Fund for the purchase and installation of an electric vehicle charging station to be set up in Sorrento.

The society already had a $25,000 grant in aid approved by the CSRD to help fund the purchase of the car.

A letter to the CSRD from Barbara Fairclough, the transportation society’s secretary, states the charging station is to be installed at Sorrento Tirecraft.

Those seeking more information, or who are interested in volunteering with the society once it is up and running, can contact them at sstransportationsociety@gmail.com.

Going through grant application process to try to get the purchase of an electric car

Taken a page out of EVTS playbook setting this up a lot like that, need is very apparent

When you look at overall transportation options they are slim. Seniors see a gap.

Some work has been done transportation need in area C.

Trying to fill in the gaps. Kelowna for Chemo Treatments.

when people are ill they might not be working

serves a number of different.. no other transportation.

Trying to set it up to be as close to being free as possible. Drivers will be volunteer drivers, members of the society.

No one wil lbe turned away will be offered on a donation basis.

Sorrento Tirecrafrt very supportive of what they’re doing.

Possible it will be available for the public when it is.

Comittee being set up to look at vehicle. Vehicle with a good mileage range, range seems to be the biggest question, ultimately what they want to d is findsoemthign that serves the riders the best.

Might look into wheelchair accesible vansetc. But for now range is immediate

Brand new society, not up and running yet still gathering info, trying to get service up and running ASAP.

For more information sstransportationsociety@gmail.com

