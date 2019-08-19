CSRD approves grant application for electric vehicle

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is onboard with the South Shuswap Transportation Society’s effort to purchase an electric car to provide rides by donation to those in need.
The transportation society requested the CSRD’s approval to submit a rural dividend fund grant application, totalling as much as $50,800, to go towards the purchase of a car if it is approved. CSRD operations manager Darcy Mooney said he thought helping the transportation society would require only limited staff resources, but in fact it has already taken up significant staff resources and more would be required if the funds are received.
The board voted to approve the grant application.
At the Aug. 15 meeting, the CSRD board also approved the use of $52,500 from the Electoral Area C Community Works Fund for the purchase and installation of an electric vehicle charging station to be set up in Sorrento.
The society already had a $25,000 grant in aid approved by the CSRD to help fund the purchase of the car.
A letter to the CSRD from Barbara Fairclough, the transportation society’s secretary, states the charging station is to be installed at Sorrento Tirecraft.
Those seeking more information, or who are interested in volunteering with the society once it is up and running, can contact them at sstransportationsociety@gmail.com.
