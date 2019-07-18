Development services fee increases proposed for Salmon Arm

Public hearing scheduled for Monday, July 22 in council chambers

The City of Salmon Arm is looking at increasing development services fees, to bring them in line with similar sized communities and to better account for staff time.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 22 on the proposed development services fee schedule that sees increases across-the-board for related application fees.

The proposed application fee increases include:

• OCP (official community plan) bylaw amendment, from $800 to $1,500;

• Zoning bylaw amendment, from $800 to $1,200 for regular application, and $500 to $800 for application relating to a secondary suite;

• Combined OCP/zoning, $1,200 to $,2000;

• Development permit, $350 to $1,000;

• Temporary Use Permit, $600 to $1,000.

Fee increases are also proposed relating to subdivision, and applications to the Agricultural Land Commission. In addition, new fees are recommended for referrals regarding radio/cellular communications for things such as cell towers.

For a basis of comparison, applications for OCP amendments in the CSRD, Vernon, Lake Country and Kelowna range between $1,500 and $3,445; zoning amendments between $920 and $3,445; and development permits as high as $1,715.

In a report to council, Kevin Pearson, city director of development services, explains how fees for applications covered in the proposed schedule have remained largely unchanged since 1998.

“Over that time, fees have become significantly lower than other small to mid-sized communities and compared to other nearby jurisdictions,” writes Pearson.

Revenue from current application fees, Pearson continues, accounts for a small percentage of the cost of staff time.

Read more: Planned commercial-residential foreshore development scaled down

Read more: Salmon Arm council approves six-storey condo on Harbourfront Drive

Read more: Canoe mobile home park prompts opposition

“The work involved in current planning is highly subsidized; in recent years, accounting for approximately 10 per cent of the department’s operating budget.”

Pearson notes there are various political reasons for not raising development service fees. He explains, however, that a fee-for-service model is meant to offset higher general taxation to pay for services.

“Technical rationale aside, the balance to be struck with municipal fees is a political decision,” writes Pearson.

Salmon residents can help with that political decision at the public hearing, which begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers. For more information, visit salmonarm.ca.

