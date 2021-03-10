Eagle Valley Transportation Society will offer rides to Salmon Arm for vaccinations

The Eagle Valley Transportation Society is prepared to offer rides to Salmon Arm for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. (Contributed)

As COVID-19 vaccines are not yet being administered in Sicamous, local volunteer drivers are ready to take people to the clinic in Salmon Arm if necessary.

On March 8, Interior Health confirmed that Sicamous residents will be booking their COVID-19 vaccinations for Salmon Arm for the time being. The Interior Health representative said that as vaccine access is opened up to more age groups, availability and clinic locations will be adjusted as needed.

Immunization appointments are currently available to seniors aged 90 and older, as well as Indigenous people 65 and older. The Salmon Arm clinic, which is being held at the SASCU Recreation Centre, is expected to begin administering vaccinations as of March 15.

Residents of senior-care facilities have already been offered their first dose of the vaccine.

For those who may be unable to find a lift to Salmon Arm for their vaccination appointment, the Eagle Valley Transportation Society is ready to help.

Read More: Electric car helps Shuswap volunteer group help others

Read More: Sicamous transportation society caters low-cost lunches to seniors

Malcolm Makayev, the transportation society’s president, said they are able to shuttle people too and from vaccination appointments any day given enough notice to make arrangements.

The society’s main vehicle, a small electric car, can take only one passenger at the moment because of a plexiglass divider between driver and passenger, fitted as a precaution against COVID-19. The society also has a van but Makayev said they have only two drivers with the class-four license necessary to drive it.

Makayev said the society plans to rise to this occasion as they have other challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. During lockdowns last spring, the society launched a low-cost meal delivery program for seniors in the Sicamous area.

The transportation society can be reached at 250-463-4733. Their service is free.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus