After being damaged by flooding in 2017, the Margaret Falls trail reopened with improvements. (BC Parks photo)

Hikers warned of dangers on Shuswap trails after heavy snows

People asked to use caution, report problems on Shuswap Trail Alliance trail report hotline

Like the more populated areas in the Shuswap, the heavy snow has taken its toll on trails in the Shuswap.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance reminds hikers that branches and trees are down on nearly every trail in the Shuswap.

“Some trails may be impassible and dangerous; please use caution and common sense,” states the alliance website.

The trail alliance notes that there may be some trail closures announced in the coming days as officials scramble to keep up. Hikers are asked, as the eyes and ears on the trails, to use the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s trail report hotline, and report trees down on the trails.

Most Read