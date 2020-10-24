It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote in the Shuswap

The election has already broken records for advance voter turnout and mail-in ballots.

B.C. goes to the polls today. (Black Press files)

Election day has arrived and voters in the Shuswap like the rest of British Columbia will be going to the polls to vote for their preferred MLA candidate.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. this evening.

The 2020 provincial election will likely be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

Roughly 681,000 people cast their ballot during the seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017.

Meanwhile, 478,900 returned vote-by-mail packages had been received by Elections BC by Oct. 22, representing 66 per cent of the packages requested.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

Haven’t voted? There’s still time. Here’s what you need to know:

Polling locations:

Voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

5th Ave Seniors Activity Centre — 170 5 Ave SE, Salmon Arm

Armstrong Centennial Hall — 3305 Pleasant Valley Rd, Armstrong

Armstrong Odd Fellows Hall — 3005 Wood Ave, Armstrong

Desert Cove Rec Centre — 1 St N, Vernon

Eagle Bay Community Hall — 4326 Eagle Bay Rd

Enderby Senior’s Centre — 1101 George St, Enderby

Falkland Community Hall — 5706 97 Hwy, Falkland

Gleneden Community Hall — 4901 50 St NW, Salmon Arm

Grandview Bench Hall — 607 Grandview Bench Rd, Salmon Arm

Grindrod Rec Hall — 6920 Young St, Grindrod

Kingfisher Community Hall — 3337 Enderby Mabel Lake Rd

Lakeview Centre — 7703 Squilax-Anglemont Rd

Malakwa Community Learning Centre — 3994 Malakwa Rd

North Canoe Elementary School — 6451 50 St NE, Salmon Arm

North Shuswap Commnity Hall — 5447 Celista Park Rd, Celista

Notch Hill Town Hall — 1639 Notch Hill Rd

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Hall — 705 Cherry Ave, Sicamous

Ranchero Elementary School — 6285 Ranchero Dr E, Salmon Arm

Riverside Comm Hall — 3784 Trinity Valley Rd

Salmon Arm Community Centre — 2550 10 Ave NE, Salmon Arm

Scotch Creek-Lee Creek Fire Hall — 3852 Squilax-Anglemont Rd, Scotch Creek

Seymour Arm Comm Hall — 1306 Seymour Arm Bay Rd

Shuswap Lake Estates — 2405 Centennial Dr, Blind Bay

Silver Creek Community Hall — 3048 Hornsberger Rd

Sorrento Drop In Society — 1148 Passchendaele Rd, Sorrento

Sunnybrae Seniors Centre — 3595 Sunnybrae-Canoe Pt Rd

White Lake Hall — 3617 Parri Rd

Candidates running in the riding:

Owen Madden – Green

Sylvia Lindgren- NDP

Greg Kyllo – Liberal

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

