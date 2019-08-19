Kayaks, paddleboards stolen from tenants at Shuswap resort

Thefts reported to have occurred overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 14

Paddleboards and kayaks were reported stolen from tenants of a Mara Lake resort.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said three separate tenants reported thefts that occurred overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 14. In total, two paddleboards and two kayaks were reported stolen. The two paddleboards were described as inflatable Jimmy Styx drifter boards. One of the kayaks is a blue Azul Odyssey, the other a two-person yellow Pelican.

“There were no witnesses to the thefts and all of the stolen watercraft had been left outside and unlocked when they were stolen,” said McNeil.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP 250-836-2878 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Sicamous RCMP arrest Lake Country man following truck break-in

Read more: Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Firetrucks off of Alexander Street, faulty air conditioning unit to blame
Next story
Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

Just Posted

Kayaks, paddleboards stolen from tenants at Shuswap resort

Thefts reported to have occurred overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 14

In Photos: Sunday acts cap off Roots and Blues

Last day of the 2019 festival goes off under sunny skies

Update: Firetrucks off of Alexander Street, faulty air conditioning unit to blame

Occupants of downtown Salmon Arm building safe, back inside structure

Musicians wanted to play adventurous travellers along yellow brick road

Shuswap Theatre looking for artists to provide musical accompaniment for The Wizard of Oz

Sicamous RCMP arrest Lake Country man following truck break-in

Suspect found in possesion of bear spray, masks and break-in tools.

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Telus to credit email customers affected by fifth day of outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

Normal operations have resumed following note of a suspicious item on board a WestJet plane

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Salmon Arm history in pictures: RW Bruhn birthday

When people really partied! Guests of R.W. Bruhn at his summer cottage… Continue reading

Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

RCMP catch up with suspect following gas station robbery earlier this month

Column: Superstitions and the supernatural in B.C.

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Most Read