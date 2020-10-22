More plans for properties adjacent to Trans-Canada Highway uptown

A plan to rezone a property on 18th Street NE near Highway 1 to accommodate an office, commercial space and residential units received initial approval from Salmon Arm council.

The application came from applicant Russell Kearl and the property is owned by Harry and Darlene Clarke & Northern Propane Ltd., Inc.

The parcel, at 1050 and 1091 18th St. NE, is approximately one acre on the south side of 11th Avenue NE and is dissected by 18th.

The applicant is proposing to build an office and retail commercial space with some residential accommodation on the second floor. One of the office spaces would be used for a dental office and the retail space is undetermined, stated a city staff report. One lot would be for the building and the other primarily for parking.

In 2015 the property underwent a rezoning and official community plan (OCP) amendment to accommodate a proposal for a 24-unit residential townhouse development. Currently, there’s a house on one part of the parcel and the other portion is vacant.

To accommodate the applicant’s plan, the OCP must be amended from residential high density to highway service/tourist commercial. The property must also be rezoned from R5, high-density residential, to C6, tourist/recreation commercial zone.

Council heard details of the proposal at the city’s Oct. 19 development and planning services meeting.

Coun. Tim Lavery asked about the city’s ability to incorporate a separated multi-user path along the south side of 11th Avenue SE and was told by staff it would be possible.

Both the OCP amendment and the rezoning application received initial unanimous approval from council members present, so it will be forwarded to the Oct. 26 meeting of council for consideration of first reading.

Staff said second reading will take place in November and a public hearing will likely be in late November or early December.

Salmon Arm council