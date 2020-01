Motorists are advised of a one-lane closure on Highway 1 in Tappen. (Drive BC image)

Motorists are advised to expect delays along the Trans-Canada Highway in South Shuswap.

Drive BC reports that a vehicle recovery is taking place between Greer Road and Blind Bay Road from 11 to 17 kilometres west of Tappen. One lane of the highway is being closed for the recovery.

Drivers should expect delays and reduce speeds in that area.

